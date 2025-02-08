Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will AAP's Durgesh Pathak retain? counting begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025 to be out today, February 8.

Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025: Delhi is all set to announce its assembly election results today, February 8. The counting of votes has been started. Nearly 700 candidates are in the fray. The elections will witness a contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress across 70 constituencies. AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, emphasizing its governance and welfare policies, while BJP is determined to regain power after over 25 years. Congress, on the other hand, seeks to divide AAP’s vote share across multiple constituencies.

Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025: Key Candidates

Rajinder Nagar is one of the Assembly constituencies in Delhi. It is a part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency. The constituency is a GEN seat. The AAP and the BJP are the main parties in the constituency. Praveen Kumar Bharti from Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Shiv Prasad Verma from BSP, Vineet Yadav from INC, Durgesh Pathak from AAP, Umang Bajaj from BJP, Pankaj Jagya from the Republican Party of India (Athawale), and Umang from IND are contesting for Assembly Elections 2025. The polling was done on February 5, 2025, with a voter turnout of 61.25 per cent.

Candidates Party Praveen Kumar Bharti Aazad Samaj Party Shiv Prasad Verma BSP Vineet Yadav INC Durgesh Pathak AAP Umang Bajaj BJP Pankaj Jagya Republican Party of India (Athawale) Umang IND

Live Updates:

7.40 am: Vote counting will begin at 8.00 am.

8:00 AM Voting begins.

What happened in 2015, 2020 and 2022?

In the 2022 Delhi Assembly by-election, AAP party's Durgesh Pathak won with a margin of 40,319 votes and defeated BJP's Rajesh Bhatia who secured 28,581 votes, and Congress's Prem Lata, who received 2,014 votes. In the 2020 Assembly Elections, Raghav Chadha from AAP won the seat with a margin of 20,058 votes. Raghav Chadha polled 59,135 votes with a vote share of 57.06 % and defeated Sardar R P Singh from BJP who got 39,077 votes (37.70 %). In the 2015 Assembly Elections, Vijender Garg Vijay from AAP won the seat and polled 61,354 votes with a vote share of 53.39%. BJP candidate R. P. Singh got 41,303 votes (35.94 %) and was the runner-up. Vijender Garg Vijay defeated R. P. Singh by a margin of 20,051 votes.