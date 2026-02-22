Rajat Sharma visits Delhi's Asita Ghat on LG's invitation, witnesses Yamuna's new look

New Delhi:

The Yamuna River in Delhi is being turned into a beautiful tourist spot. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinay Kumar Saxena, has taken the initiative to develop all the ghats along the river. In this effort, the development of Asita Ghat, located near ITO, Delhi, was reviewed by Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV Rajat Sharma, who was invited by the Lieutenant Governor.

Asita Ghat transformed for public use

Before its development, Asita Ghat was occupied by illegal slums. However, after the removal of these encroachments, the space has now been turned into a clean and attractive area. It now features walking and cycling tracks, making it a perfect spot for people to take morning walks or ride their bikes along the river.

A green and peaceful spot for nature lovers

The area around Asita Ghat has been beautifully landscaped, with plenty of greenery, turning it into a favorite location for nature lovers. What was once an unknown and neglected place is now a popular destination where people come every day to enjoy a peaceful morning by the river.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV Rajat Sharma visited Asita Ghat

Asita Ghat has become an important part of Delhi's public spaces. It is now a healthy and relaxing spot for the public. Delhi plans to develop more such ghats along the Yamuna River to provide cleaner, greener spaces for locals and to boost tourism in the city.