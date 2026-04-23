Rajat Sharma attends SRCC's 100th annual day celebrations, recalls time spent with Arun Jaitley in DU

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Thursday attended the 100th annual day celebration of the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi as the chief guest along with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Addressing the gathering, Rajat Sharma recalled his days as a student at Delhi University and said that his relationship with SRCC is 53 years old.

Rajat Sharma recalls SRCC days, pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

In his speech on the occasion, Rajat Sharma said it was a privilege to have former diplomat and Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the chief guest, noting that even today his name is synonymous with diplomacy in the United States.

Reflecting on the prestigious institution's legacy, Rajat Sharma said his association with Shri Ram College of Commerce spans 53 years and that he had participated in several competitions in the same auditorium during his student days, even winning awards.

He credited SRCC for shaping his life, saying whatever he is today is because of the college. Recalling his first day, Rajat Sharma shared that he came from a modest background and was a few rupees short when he was paying his fees.

"At that moment, a fellow student stepped forward, paid the remaining amount, and later treated him to tea. That student was Arun Jaitley," he added.

Rajat Sharma added that it was through SRCC and Jaitley that he went on to meet Sandhu as well. He also recalled meeting Jaitley in New York during his treatment when his health had deteriorated.

Despite his own health challenges, Rajat Sharma made it a priority to attend the event after consulting his doctor, ensuring that he was feeling well. He expressed pride in SRCC students, saying wherever they go, they will excel and find people willing to support them, just as Jaitley had done for him. He concluded by advising students to always take care of their health.