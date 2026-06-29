Rain, thunderstorms bring much-needed relief to Delhi-NCR after days of scorching heat

New Delhi:

After several days of intense heat and high humidity, rain and thunderstorms swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday, bringing welcome relief to residents. The showers helped bring down temperatures and eased the uncomfortable weather that had gripped the national capital over the past few days. Many parts of the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds.

Yellow alert issued for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of more light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

The weather department has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms, as strong winds could disrupt traffic, damage weak structures and cause temporary power cuts in some areas. Low-lying areas may also witness waterlogging if rainfall becomes heavier.

Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by July 4

The fresh spell of rain comes just hours after the IMD said that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi-NCR by July 4. According to the weather department, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into northwestern India over the next few days. Besides Delhi, the monsoon is also expected to cover parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh.

Private weather agency Skymet has also predicted a similar timeline for the arrival of the monsoon in the national capital. Delhi has been experiencing an extended spell of hot and humid weather due to the delayed arrival of the monsoon.

On Monday morning, the city recorded one of its warmest mornings in nearly two years, with temperatures remaining well above normal. The combination of high temperatures and moisture in the air made weather conditions extremely uncomfortable.

Weather experts say the ongoing pre-monsoon showers are expected to gradually reduce daytime temperatures by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, offering temporary relief before the full arrival of the monsoon. The IMD has advised residents to keep track of official weather updates as rainfall activity is expected to increase over the coming days.

The normal date for the southwest monsoon to reach Delhi is around June 27, making this year's arrival slightly delayed. Officials say the delay was caused by the slower-than-usual progress of the monsoon over northern India.

With more rain expected this week, weather conditions across Delhi-NCR are likely to become more pleasant after a prolonged spell of scorching summer heat.

Also Read: Delhi set to get monsoon relief by July 4 after days of scorching heat and humidity, predicts IMD