Rain, hail lash Delhi-NCR ahead of Holika Dahan; more showers likely during Holi celebrations | Video Unseasonal rain and hailstorm hit Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, just ahead of Holika Dahan, disrupting pre-Holi festivities. The IMD has forecast more rain on March 14 and 15, which could dampen Holi celebrations across the region.

Weather in Delhi-NCR took a sudden turn on Wednesday evening as unseasonal rain and hailstorm disrupted pre-Holi festivities. As Holika Dahan rituals were set to begin, parts of Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi witnessed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and hail. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is expected to witness similar weather patterns over the next couple of days. Cloud cover remained throughout the day in most parts of Delhi-NCR, with reduced sunlight and a noticeable dip in temperature.

Rain likely to dampen Holi plans on March 14

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall on March 14, the main day of Holi, potentially affecting outdoor celebrations. The persistent showers may discourage people from stepping outdoors for the festival of colours, with cooler temperatures expected to persist through the day.

More showers on the horizon

The weather department has also issued alerts for continued rainfall across Delhi-NCR on March 14 and 15. A western disturbance is influencing weather patterns across north and northwest India, bringing moisture-laden winds and unstable atmospheric conditions.

Rain, snow forecast across northern India

Widespread rainfall and snow are likely in the western Himalayan region due to the active western disturbance. The IMD has forecast moderate snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of Sikkim between March 13 and 16.

Meanwhile, parts of Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan may see isolated rain between March 13 and 15. Eastern Uttar Pradesh could also witness scattered rainfall on March 15. In contrast, parts of Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions are likely to face intense dry heat and hot winds.

Temperature dip expected

The weather change is expected to bring a drop in minimum temperatures across northern India. Delhi may experience cooler mornings and evenings in the coming days, offering temporary relief from the early summer heat observed earlier this week.