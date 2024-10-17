Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Rahul Gandhi offers prayers in Delhi on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti | In Pics

Rahul Gandhi visited the Valmiki Temple in New Delhi to offer prayers on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, celebrating the legacy of the revered sage and first poet of Sanskrit literature.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2024 8:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Valmiki Temple in Delhi
Image Source : @INCINDIA Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Valmiki Temple in Delhi

In a display of devotion and cultural reverence, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the Valmiki Temple in New Delhi today to offer prayers on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi receiving a tilak on his forehead from the priest

Image Source : @INCINDIARahul Gandhi receiving a tilak on his forehead from the priest

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi was gifted an idol of Rishi Valmiki.

Image Source : @INCINDIARahul Gandhi was gifted an idol of Rishi Valmiki.

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi with the priest.

Image Source : @INCINDIARahul Gandhi with the priest.

About Maharishi Valmiki

Maharishi Valmiki, revered as the "Adi Kavi," or the first poet of Sanskrit literature, is best known for composing the epic Ramayana, which narrates the life and virtues of Lord Rama. Born into a humble background, Valmiki's transformation from a highway robber to a sage is a profound tale of redemption and enlightenment. His life exemplifies the power of devotion and the pursuit of righteousness, highlighting the importance of dharma (duty) in human life. Valmiki's contributions extend beyond literature; he is also venerated for his teachings on ethics, morality, and the spiritual path, making him a significant figure in Indian culture and spirituality. His legacy continues to inspire millions, and his work remains a cornerstone of Indian literary heritage.

A day of significance

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated annually to honour the sage's legacy and his impact on Indian culture. This celebration not only marked a significant day for devotees but also reinforced the role of leaders in recognising and honouring the diverse cultural traditions of India.

