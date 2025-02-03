Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: China is sitting inside country because 'Make in India' failed

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Parliament.

Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that as a country, India has failed in organising production and handed it over to the Chinese. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Gandhi said that it was a 'good idea' but 'pretty much failed'.

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader opined, "We have as a country failed in organising production and handed it over to the Chinese." Gandhi claimed the reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed and India is refusing to produce.

"I am worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again," he said, adding that India has to focus completely on production and claimed social tension is on the rise in the country.

We have Chinese on our land: Gandhi

"Today, we have the Chinese (on our land) but the Prime Minister has denied it, whereas the Army disagrees with the Prime Minister," Rahul Gandhi said.

"There are basically four technologies driving change in mobility — electric motors, batteries, optics and on top of that, application of AI. People talk about AI but AI on its own is meaningless because it operates on data. If we look at data today, every single data that comes out of the production system is owned by China," he added.

While talking of the Congress' vision of a president's address, Gandhi said we would not send our foreign minister to the United States to get our prime minister invited to the US President's 'coronation'.