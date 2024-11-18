Raghuvinder Shokeen, AAP MLA, to replace Kailash Gahlot in Delhi Cabinet: Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raghuvinder Shokeen

Minutes after Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said Raghuvinder Shokeen will replace him as a cabinet minister. Notably, Shokeen is an MLA from Nangloi Jat. Reacting to the development, Raghuvinder Shoukin said thanks to all the top leadership. "You have supported all castes. The BJP has always divided Jats. The BJP has done Jat-Non-Jat in Haryana. Everyone in you is given a chance," he said.

Who is Raghuvinder Shokeen?

Raghuvinder Shokeen is a member of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Delhi and is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and represents Nangloi Jat (Assembly constituency) of Delhi.

He is a graduate in engineering (1983–88) from NIT (erstwhile REC) Kurukshetra and used to be active in politics during college days.

Kailash Gahlot joins BJP

In the meantime, Kailash Gahlot, who resigned from AAP on Sunday citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders.

Speaking on his resignation from the AAP, Kailash Gahlot said that it was not an easy step for him. "This was not an easy step for me. I have been associated with AAP since the days of Anna Ji and have consistently worked for the people of Delhi. To everyone who thinks that I made this decision under pressure, I want to say that I have never done anything under pressure. This is not a decision taken in just one day. I left my legal career to join AAP, and all of us were united by an ideology. Our sole purpose was to serve the people of Delhi," he said.

He highlighted that when he saw those values being compromised, it caused great pain. "The purpose for which we had come together is no longer visible today. If a government continuously engages in conflict with the central government on every issue, then the development of Delhi cannot take place," Gahlot said.

"I firmly believe that Delhi's development can only happen in collaboration with the central government. This is why I have joined the BJP. I will continue to work inspired by the vision and policies of the Prime Minister," he added.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was present at Gahlot's joining welcomed the senior leader to the party. "Today, Delhi's former minister Kailash Gahlot has joined the BJP. This is a turning point in Delhi's politics as a senior minister of the Delhi Govt has joined the BJP...I am sure that you must have seen the work of PM Modi and BJP before taking the decision to join BJP. I welcome you to the party," Khattar said.

On Sunday, in his letter to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Kailash Gahlot criticized the shift in the party's focus from advocating for the rights of the people to advancing its own political agenda, a shift he said has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the residents of Delhi.

He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which remains more polluted than ever and expressed concern over controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which, he said, have led people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a party of the "Aam Aadmi."