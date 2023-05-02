Not named as accused, or suspect in any complaints filed by ED, says Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that he has not been named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case.

"News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the enforcement directorate are factually wrong, and incorrect and appear to be part of malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said.

"I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear," Raghav Chadha mentioned.

"I vehemently and unequivocally deny the commission of any alleged offence in any manner, in relation to the said meeting or otherwise. I request the media and publication houses not to cause any incorrect reporting and clarify this issue, lest I will be constrained to take legal action," Raghav Chadha added.

Raghav Chadha's remarks have come after his name was mentioned in ED's Delhi liquor policy case supplementary chargesheet.

"...at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, there was a meeting of Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present," the statement reads.

