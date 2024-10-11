Raghav Chadha Exclusive: We don't need allies in Delhi, people will vote for Kejriwal, says AAP leader

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha, a key leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has made headlines with his remarks regarding the Haryana assembly elections, emphasising the party's strong voter base in Delhi and the potential impact of alliances on the electoral outcome.

Speaking to India TV, in an exclusive interview, Chadha stated, "In Delhi, people vote for Arvind Kejriwal, and we consistently receive around 50% of votes. In the Delhi assembly elections, we do not need anyone’s help." His confidence in AAP's performance in Delhi highlights the party's established connection with voters, positioning it as a major political force.

Chadha further commented on the Haryana assembly elections, noting that a closer look shows that the BJP's victory stems more from Congress's defeat than from their own success. He stressed that the electorate was yearning for change, with many voters expressing a desire for transformation. "If an alliance had been formed, the INDIA bloc would have emerged victorious in Haryana. Had AAP collaborated with Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), the election results would have been quite different," he stated, underscoring the potential impact of opposition unity.