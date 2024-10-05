'Proud of my ministers': Kejriwal reacts to Saurabh Bharadwaj falling on BJP's Vijender Gupta feet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saurabh Bharadwaj falling on BJP's Vijender Gupta feet

The ruling AAP and the BJP's verbal volleys continued over the issue of reinstatement of former bus marshals even on Saturday. Making it more intense, the Delhi cabinet ministers were also seen protesting against BJP MLA, even falling on to their feet. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who fell on BJP's Vijender Gupta's feet, also lashed out at the BJP for taking a U-turn on the reinstatement of former bus marshals in the national capital.

"Not even a single MLA of the BJP showed up yesterday to meet the LG. Neither the LG gave time to meet nor the BJP MLAs appeared to save the jobs of the marshals," Bharadwaj said.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also praised his colleagues over the issue. "I am proud of my ministers who would fall at anyone's feet to get people's work done. I request LG Sahib and BJP people to not do any more politics on this issue and to immediately employ bus marshals."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also criticised BJP for changing their stance. "BJP MLAs have asked for time to meet me yesterday, we met them and explained to them about the issue (of Bus marshals) that it comes under service matters that come under the LG... Today, the BJP got exposed that because our entire cabinet was there and we made it clear that those decisions need to be taken by us, we will take it and the BJP should ask the LG to make decisions on matters which come under him - BJP is not ready for that, they are doing politics over the issue... We called an emergency cabinet meeting and the resolution that was passed by the Delhi assembly to regularise bus marshal was signed upon," Atishi said.

"Even after coming here, BJP MLAs were not ready to ask the LG to pass that cabinet note. This is a betrayal against the bus marshal. The things that were to be done by the cabinet - to regularise bus marshals and civil defence volunteers, have been done. Now, the BJP has to regularise them and allot them joining letters."