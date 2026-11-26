Two women have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, while a man remains on police remand in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 22-year-old woman at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar. Delhi Police have arrested three people, including two women identified as Sakshi and Mansi and a man named Ayan. Three other accused are still absconding.

The alleged incident took place after a late-night gathering attended by the victim and her colleagues at Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar. The woman has alleged that two men sexually assaulted her after the group consumed alcohol at the establishment. She has also accused others present of supporting the alleged crime. According to the investigation, the victim and the accused worked together at Cafe 8, located in Cross River Mall in the Karkardooma area. Police are questioning those arrested and trying to establish the sequence of events leading up to the alleged assault.

How the alleged incident unfolded at Preet Vihar cafe

According to the police investigation, the victim and the two arrested women, Sakshi and Mansi, were working on Monday night. After finishing work, the three women reportedly went to the house of another accused, Manisha, at around 2.30 am. They later left the house and reached a meeting point, where they met other associates. The group subsequently went to Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar, where the alleged incident took place. The gathering reportedly involved eight colleagues who had worked together at Cafe 8. Although Saltanate Cafe had officially closed at 11.30 pm, one of the people present had the keys to the establishment. The group allegedly used them to unlock the premises and continue the party after closing hours.

Victim alleges assault by two men

The group reportedly consumed alcohol inside the cafe and remained there for several hours. They left the establishment at around 3.30 am. The 22-year-old woman subsequently alleged that two men present at the gathering had sexually assaulted her. She also accused the other colleagues who were present of supporting the alleged crime.

Based on her complaint, Delhi Police registered a case under relevant provisions, including those relating to gangrape, and arrested Ayan, Sakshi and Mansi. The police are investigating the role of everyone who attended the gathering and are trying to establish what happened inside the cafe before and after the alleged assault.

Two women sent to judicial custody, man on police remand

A court has sent the two arrested women, Sakshi and Mansi, to 14 days of judicial custody. Ayan, meanwhile, remains on police remand as investigators question him about the incident. The investigation has also revealed that five people linked to the case worked at the establishment where the victim and the two women were employed. Two others were allegedly involved in supplying flavoured hookah to clubs and organising events. Police are searching for the three accused who remain absconding. Investigators are also examining the roles of the other people present at the gathering and reconstructing the sequence of events that led to the alleged crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court.

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