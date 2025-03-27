Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra: Delhi people to get high-quality, cost-effective medicines | Key benefits Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra: Thi step aims to bring transparency to the medicine procurement process, ensuring affordable and quality medicines for patients. The govt has also approved setting up Jan Aushadhi Kendras in six hospitals, with plans to expand this to other govt hospitals soon.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra: The Delhi government has mandated all its hospitals and health care centres to procure medicines exclusively from 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras' (PMBJK), allowing local purchases only in the emergency situations. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday (March 26) announced the approval of the national capital's government's decision to mandate the procurement of medicines from PMBJK instead of relying on local purchases unless necessary. According to the details, this initiative is in line with the government's commitment to ensuring cost-effective, high-quality medicines for all Delhi citizens while promoting transparency in procurement processes.

'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' to facilitate seamless procurement across govt hospitals

This approval follows the Minister's review meeting held on March 6 (Thursday) at the Delhi Secretariat, where he had directed all medical superintendents and health officials to take expeditious action towards streamlining medicine procurement through PMBJK under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India. The directive emphasised the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an authorised channel partner of PM-Jan Aushadhi Kendras to facilitate seamless procurement across all government hospitals in Delhi.

Will transform healthcare services: Delhi Health Minister

Highlighting the importance of this move, Singh stated, "Our government is committed to transforming Delhi's healthcare services. By prioritising procurement from Jan Aushadhi Kendras, we ensure transparency, accountability, and affordability in medicine supply."

In addition to this procurement policy, the Delhi Government has also approved the expansion of PM Jan Aushadhi centres with permission given to open these centres in six government hospitals. The department has also been directed to open several more of these centres soon under the updated PMBJK policy. These centres will provide high-quality, affordable generic medicines to patients, significantly reducing out-of-pocket expenses for families in need. These Jan Aushadhi Centres will also be accessible to local residents in the vicinity of the area.

Singh also reiterated that the Delhi Government remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen the city's healthcare infrastructure, ensuring quality medical care for all, improving hospital facilities, and prioritising sanitation and cleanliness. In the coming months, the government will continue to introduce more reforms aimed at making Delhi's government hospitals on par with private healthcare institutions.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued official directives to ensure immediate compliance with this policy across all government healthcare institutions. The administration will conduct regular audits and inspections to ensure proper execution and strict adherence to guidelines.