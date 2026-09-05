Police complaint filed against Nishu Azad in Delhi for insulting Hindu deities

New Delhi:

Supreme Court lawyer Amita Sachdeva has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Nishu Azad for insulting Hindu deities. The complainant claims she had previously given an opportunity to remove the objectionable posts concerning Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, Goddess Saraswati, and Durga.

What's mentioned in the police complaint?

Since Nishu is a minor, she and her father were asked to remove the posts instead of facing immediate legal action. It is alleged that Nishu and his father did not delete the posts and the content remains public. Following the failure to remove the posts, the complainant has sought the registration of a complaint against Nishu and his father. The complainant stated that while disagreeing with someone's religious beliefs is a matter of personal right, but no one is permitted to hurt religious sentiments in the name of freedom of expression.

Hindu Activist Swatantra Bharadwaj detained by Delhi Police

Meanwhile, Hindu activist Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday, hours after Delhi Police assured protesters that he would be apprehended within 72 hours over an alleged assault on the father of student activist Nishu Azad during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital in July. The detention came after Delhi Police launched a search operation to trace Bhardwaj, who reportedly went into hiding following the alleged incident. Multiple police teams were deployed to locate him as pressure mounted for action against the accused.

The police action followed the circulation of a video clip from an interview in which Bhardwaj is heard allegedly claiming that he had "cracked the skull" of Sanjay Kumar, the father of Nishu Azad. The incident being referred to allegedly took place during a protest in Delhi on July 20. Bhardwaj describes himself as a 'kattar Hindu'. The video clip quickly gained attention and became a major point of contention among protesters demanding his arrest.

According to officials, police teams had been working to track his movements after he allegedly left Naithla village on a Bullet motorcycle and headed towards Khurja before the police team could reach the location to apprehend him. Officials said Bhardwaj was wearing a helmet while travelling, apparently in an attempt to conceal his identity.

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Protester alleges father assaulted during CJP stir, blames influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj; he clarifies