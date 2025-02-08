PM Modi's victory speech after Delhi Election Results: 'Capital freed itself from a decade of AAP-da'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/@NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, ending AAP’s decade-long rule in the national capital. As BJP workers erupted in celebrations across Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the party headquarters to address supporters. The BJP headquarters turned into a sea of saffron, with thousands of enthusiastic party workers cheering, waving flags, and chanting slogans. Joining the celebrations were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other senior party leaders, who hailed the victory as a historic mandate for development.

Kicking off his speech with a powerful chant of "Yamuna Maiya ki Jai," PM Modi declared that the people of Delhi were experiencing both relief and joy -- relief from the "disaster" (AAP-da governance) and joy in embracing a new era under BJP rule. "I had written a letter to every Delhi resident, urging them to give the BJP a chance to serve in the 21st century...Today, I bow my head in gratitude to every family in Delhi for trusting us. You have given us love with an open heart, and I assure you that we will return it manifold through rapid development," PM Modi said.

WATCH PM MODI's SPEECH HERE:

'Triumph of development, vision, and trust'

Addressing the party workers, the Prime Minister also declared the results as a triumph of development, vision, and trust."Today, Delhi has rejected chaos, arrogance, and deception... This victory belongs to every BJP worker who worked tirelessly for this day. I congratulate each one of you for making this possible," he added.

Taking a sharp dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Prime Minister asserted that the real power in Delhi lies with its people, not with those who ruled with arrogance. "Today’s mandate has made one thing crystal clear—there is no place for shortcuts, lies, and deceit in politics. The people of Delhi have sent a strong message that governance must be about service, not self-interest," he added.

'Delhi is not just a city, it’s a 'Mini India''

PM Modi also highlighted the diverse cultural fabric of Delhi, calling it a "Mini Hindustan" that represents every corner of the country. "Delhi has never let me down, and today, history has been made...Delhi is not just a city but it is a reflection of India itself, home to people from the North, South, East, and West. This vibrant, diverse Delhi has given BJP a resounding mandate for change," he added.