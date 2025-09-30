PM Modi to visit Delhi's CR Park to attend Durga Puja festivities, traffic advisory issued: Routes to avoid In an advisory due to PM Modi's visit to CR Park today, the Delhi Traffic Police said no vehicular movement will be permitted on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and internal roads of C R Park and Greater Kailash II from 3 pm to midnight.

New Delhi:

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for motorists in view of heavy footfall at Durga Puja pandals in Chittaranjan Park ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in the evening.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced from 3 pm to midnight on several stretches, including the Outer Ring Road between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, J B Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and the C R Park main road, the advisory stated.

No vehicular movement will be permitted on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and internal roads of C R Park and Greater Kailash II.

Routes to avoid

Affected Routes : Outer Ring Road (Panchsheel–Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, C.R. Park Main Road

: Outer Ring Road (Panchsheel–Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, C.R. Park Main Road Closed routes: Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg & internal roads of C.R. Park/GK-II

Alternate routes and diversions

Outer Ring Road (Under Panchsheel, IIT & Nehru Place Flyovers) – LGVs/HGVs included

MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road

Diversions will be in effect on the Outer Ring Road under the Panchsheel, IIT and Nehru Place flyovers. They will apply to both light and heavy goods vehicles, even if they hold valid no-entry permissions.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches during the restriction hours and use public transport to reduce congestion. Suggested alternate routes include M G Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road and Mehrauli Badarpur Road.

Motorists are urged to remain patient, obey traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel. They are requested to follow the instructions of police deployed at key intersections for a smoother experience.