New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi expresses grief over New Delhi railway Station stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, expressed condolences over the casualties in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday night. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones.

He further wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. The PM added, "I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

On late Saturday night, a stampede on platforms number 14 and 15 occurred after a huge crowd of devotees heading to Mahakumbh arrived to board the trains. The tragic incident left 18, including three children, dead.

What caused stampede?

In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said platform number 14 was already very crowded when the Prayagraj Express train was waiting there for its departure. The officer said Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

He further added, "As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16."

Probe committee formed

Meanwhile, a two-member committee has been formed to probe the stampede. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, which claimed 18 lives.

"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter," said Dilip Kumar.