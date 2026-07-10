Pink Saheli smart card mandatory for free bus travel for Delhi women from August 1

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has made the Pink Saheli smart card mandatory for women seeking to travel free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses from August 1, replacing the existing paper-based pink ticket system.

According to an order issued by the DTC on Friday, women passengers will be eligible for free bus travel only if they possess a valid Pink Saheli smart card and tap it while boarding the bus. The move is part of the state government's plan to gradually phase out paper pink tickets and shift to a digital, smart card-based system.

“From August 1, pink tickets shall be issued only to those women passengers who have a valid Pink Saheli smart card, which they need to tap at the time of boarding. These passengers will continue to avail free bus service as per the terms of the scheme,” the DTC order stated.

Gradual phase-out of pink tickets

Women commuters who do not have the Pink Saheli smart card after the deadline will no longer be issued free pink tickets. Instead, they will be required to purchase regular tickets by paying the applicable fare for travel on DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Cluster buses.

The decision comes amid concerns over the slow adoption of the Pink Saheli card among women commuters. To encourage enrolment, the DTC has launched a special awareness drive across its bus network, advising eligible passengers to obtain the smart card before the new system comes into effect.

'More than 15 lakh cards issued in Delhi': Transport Minister

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh issued a statement that pink tickets will only be applicable until July 31. After that, Pink Saheli cards will be issued across the national capital. He also said that more than 15 lakh cards had already been issued in Delhi.

"The government has decided that we will stop issuing pink tickets from 31st July. Pink Saheli card will be used after 31 July... More than 15 lakh cards have been issued in Delhi," he told news agency ANI.

50 authorised centres set up to issue Pink Saheli smart cards

To facilitate the transition, the Delhi government has established 50 authorised centres across the city for issuing the Pink Saheli smart cards. Eligible women can apply for and collect the cards from these notified centres and designated counters, following the guidelines issued by the Transport Department and the DTC.

Officials said approximately 11 lakh Pink Saheli smart cards have already been distributed. The government aims to raise the number to 13 lakh by the end of July, ahead of the mandatory rollout.

The introduction of the smart card system is expected to streamline the implementation of the free bus travel scheme, reduce dependence on paper tickets, and improve transparency and efficiency in tracking beneficiaries. The government has urged all eligible women commuters to obtain their Pink Saheli smart cards before August 1 to continue availing the free travel benefit without disruption.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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