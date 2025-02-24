Atishi alleges photos of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh removed from Delhi CM's office, Rekha Gupta reacts The protest took place as the first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, marking the BJP's return to power after 27 years.

The Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama on Monday as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a protest inside the House. Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged that the portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh had been removed from the Chief Minister's office which sparked a heated confrontation between the ruling and opposition members.

As tensions flared, Speaker Vijender Gupta intervened and rebuked AAP members for turning the Assembly into a political battleground. "It was a courtesy address. You should not have made it a political platform. The opposition does not want the House to run smoothly. AAP has come with the intention of disrupting the House. Maintain the dignity of the House," he asserted.

Amid the uproar, proceedings of the House were also adjournment for 15 minutes.

Delhi CM reacts to allegations

Responding to allegations, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta strongly refuted the claims, calling them a political ploy to divert attention from AAP’s alleged corruption and misdeeds. "This is their tactic to hide their corruption and misdeeds behind Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Should the photo of the Head of Government not be put up? Should the photo of the President of the country not be put up? Should the photo of Father of the Nation Gandhi ji not be put up?" Gupta questioned.

She reiterated that Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh are highly respected figures and guiding lights for the nation, adding that they have been given their space in the office. "This room belongs to the CM of Delhi, and as the Head of the Government, we have given them the space. It is not my work to answer them -- I am answerable to the people."

AAP MLAs protest outside CM's office

Earlier in the day, AAP MLAs also staged a protest outside the office of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the assembly, demanding the fulfilment of the BJP’s promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women in the city after the first Cabinet meeting. "We asked for time from the Delhi CM two days ago. But we were not given time, so we are here outside her office in the assembly. We want to meet her regarding the promise of PM Modi to provide Rs 2,500 to women after the first Cabinet. Modi's guarantee is proving wrong," Atishi told the media after meeting CM Rekha Gupta. Atishi further said that the Chief Minister had not given them any assurance but mentioned that she was trying her best to fulfil the promise by March 8.

(With PTI inputs)

