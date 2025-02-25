Pending CAG report on liquor policy tabled in Delhi Assembly on irregularities during AAP government Before the presentation of the CAG report on liquor policy in the Delhi Assembly, the Speaker suspended 12 AAP MLAs were suspended for the day for creating an uproar in the House.

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, tabled a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the second day of the eighth Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.