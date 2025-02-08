Patel Nagar Election Result 2025 Live: Counting of votes begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025.

Patel Nagar 2025 Result Live: The counting of votes for the Patel Nagar Assembly constituency began at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Patel Nagar Assembly Election 2025 Key Candidates

The seat will see a close contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. AAP has fielded Pravesh Ratan, while BJP has nominated Raaj Kumar Anand. The Congress has put Krishna Tirath in the fray.

Patel Nagar Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Assembly elections, then AAP candidate Raaj Kumar Anand won the Patel Nagar seat with a margin of 30,935 votes defeating then BJP candidate Pravesh Ratan, who got 42,528 votes. Raaj Kumar Anand received 60.81 per cent of the vote share with 73,463 votes. Congress candidate Krishna Tirath received only 3,382 votes.

The 70 Assembly seats of Delhi went to polls on February 5.