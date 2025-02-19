Parvesh Verma, who defeated Kejriwal, to be Delhi's next Deputy Chief Minister The BJP on Wednesday announced that Parvesh Verma will be Delhi's next Deputy Chief Minister. Verma has been a two-time MP from West Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi legislative assembly seat, will be the state's next Deputy Chief Minister.

Kejriwal, who won the New Delhi seat in 2013, 2015 and 2020, lost to Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes. Verma, 47, bagged 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit got 25,999 votes and 4,568 votes.

Parvesh, a two-time MP from West Delhi, mounted a highly spirited campaign in New Delhi even before the official announcement of his candidature by the BJP.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, he was elected as MLA from Mehrauli seat. He won the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP candidate from West Delhi seat in 2015. He again contested the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and won by a whopping margin of over 4.78 lakh votes.