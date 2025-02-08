Parvesh Verma waves BJP flag in celebration after defeating Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Parvesh Verma

In a stunning turn of events in the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma has emerged victorious in the New Delhi constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 4,025 votes. With Kejriwal securing 18,097 votes and Verma bagging 19,267 votes, the victory has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Delhi.

The celebratory mood was palpable as Verma waved the BJP flag triumphantly, accompanied by a sea of enthusiastic supporters. In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Verma can be seen being lifted on the shoulders of his supporters, as they cheered and chanted slogans in celebration of the hard-fought victory. The atmosphere was electric, with BJP workers visibly elated by the win.

Verma, who has been an active voice of the BJP in Delhi, took to social media to express his gratitude for the support he received from the people. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he offered his thanks to Lord Ram, invoking the BJP's iconic slogan, "Jai Shri Ram," a common phrase that resonates deeply with the party's core supporters.

In a post-election interview, Parvesh Verma attributed his success to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This government, which is going to be formed in Delhi, will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi," Verma declared, while also expressing his deep gratitude to the people of Delhi for their overwhelming support.

"I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi," Verma added, signaling the centrality of Modi's leadership in the BJP's success in Delhi.

With BJP leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, the results so far have shown a significant surge in BJP's popularity, and Parvesh Verma's win against Kejriwal has further amplified the party's momentum. As the dust settles on the election battle, Verma's victory marks a defining moment in Delhi's political landscape, with BJP celebrating a key win in one of the capital's most prestigious constituencies.

The Delhi Assembly elections have undoubtedly delivered a shocking outcome for the AAP, with Kejriwal's defeat marking a tough blow for the party's aspirations to continue its rule in the capital. The shift in power seems to signal a new phase in Delhi's political journey, as BJP supporters revel in their well-earned victory.