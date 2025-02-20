Parvesh Verma to Kapil Mishra: Meet six ministers in Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's new Cabinet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Ashish Sood and Pankaj Kumar Singh, took oath as Cabinet ministers in Delhi on Thursday.

In a glittering ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta took oath as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, replacing Atishi after the saffron camp defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently held Assembly elections. Along with Rekha Gupta, six BJP leaders also took oath as Cabinet ministers. BJP leaders including Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Ashish Sood and Pankaj Kumar Singh took oath as Cabinet ministers in Delhi on Thursday. Check all about these new six ministers of the Delhi Cabinet.

Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Singh Verma took oath as Delhi minister on Thursday. Parvesh Verma is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a former member of the Lok Sabha. He is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. Parvesh contested the Delhi Assembly Election in 2013 from Mehrauli and won against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Narinder Singh Sejwal and Congress leader Dr Yoganand Shastri. Verma defeated Sejwal by 4,564 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Election, Verma won the West Delhi parliamentary constituency by defeating AAP's Jarnail Singh and sitting Congress MP Mahabal Mishra. Verma defeated Jarnail Singh with a handsome margin of 2,68,586 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Verma not only retained the constituency but won by a record margin of 5,78,486 votes. Verma defeated Congress leader Mahabal Mishra and AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar. However, the BJP denied him a ticket in the 2024 parliamentary elections. In the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, Verma defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by 4,089 votes.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa took oath as Delhi minister on Thursday. Manjinder Singh Sirsa is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary and a former MLA from Rajouri Garden. Sirsa was also a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He was also the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee twice, in 2013 and then again in 2017. Sirsa won the 2013 Delhi Assembly Election as an Akali Dal nominee from Rajouri Garden when he defeated Congress candidate Dhanwati Chandela by 11,008 votes. However, Sirsa couldn't retain his seat in the 2015 elections when he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jarnail Singh by 10,036 votes. Sirsa made a comeback in 2017 when he won a bypoll necessitated by the death of Jarnail Singh. Sirsa defeated Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandela as a BJP candidate by 14,652 votes. Sirsa defeated AAP's Dhanwati Chandela in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 from Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.

Ravinder Indraj Singh

Ravinder Indraj Singh is the son of Indraj Singh, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Narela. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bawana constituency in North Delhi. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he secured a decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Singh secured 1,19,515 votes, defeating his closest contender, Jai Bhagawan Upkar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), by an impressive margin of 31,475 votes.

Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a former Delhi Cabinet Minister in the second Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government from 2015 to 2017 and held several ministries, including Tourism, Art, Culture, Languages, Gurudwara Elections, and Water Resources. Kapil Mishra, who was the AAP candidate, was elected to the Delhi Assembly in 2015 when he won the Karawal Nagar constituency by defeating BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht with a margin of 44,431 votes. Earlier, Bisht defeated Mishra in the 2013 Delhi Election by 3,083 votes. Mishra left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP in 2019 and contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls from Model Town but lost. AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi defeated Mishra by 11,133 votes. Kapil Mishra defeated AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 from Karawal Nagar by 23,355 votes.

Ashish Sood

Ashish Sood is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Delhi and was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the 8th Delhi Assembly from the Janakpuri Assembly constituency. Sood defeated AAP's Parveen Kumar in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 from Janakpuri by 18,766 votes.

Pankaj Kumar Singh

Pankaj Kumar Singh is a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency in the South West Delhi district, as he won the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election representing the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was polled 1,35,564 votes and defeated his nearest rival and sitting MLA, Mahinder Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party, by a margin of 12,876 votes.

Rekha Gupta: Know all about Delhi's new CM

Notably, Rekha Gupta became the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She succeeded Atishi.

Elected MLA from the Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalised communities and women.

Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their trust in her, saying that "I will stand up to his expectations".

"PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker and daughter like me. I will stand up to his expectations. I want to thank the party leadership and PM Narendra Modi, who showed immense faith in a commoner like me and bestowed such a big responsibility on me. My story can be an inspiration for every woman, that a common middle-class woman can also be given a chance to reach the top leadership of the party," Gupta said.