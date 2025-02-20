Parvesh Verma takes oath as Delhi Cabinet minister, says will carry out responsibility diligently Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the Delhi elections, was on Thursday took oath as the Cabinet minister. Ahead of taking oath, Verma reaffirmed his commitment to the party, stating that he will always remain a dedicated worker.

New Delhi: In the presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah and other NDA leaders, BJP leader Parvesh Verma took oath as the Cabinet Minister of Delhi along with five other new Cabinet ministers. The other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who took oath as ministers include Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Ashish Sood and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Ahead of taking oath, Verma reaffirmed his commitment to the party, stating that he will always remain a dedicated worker. Speaking to the media, Verma expressed his readiness to shoulder any responsibility the party assigns him, emphasizing his dedication to serving the BJP with utmost sincerity.

"I have always said that I am a dedicated worker of the BJP, and I will always remain one. The BJP made my father the CM of Delhi, and he continued to serve the party till his last breath. Whatever responsibility the party gives me; I will carry it out diligently," Parvesh said.

Further, the BJP MLA emphasised that they will fulfil every promise made in their manifesto. "The people of Delhi have given us so much love, and today, after 27 years, a BJP government is about to form in Delhi. I express my gratitude to PM Modi, whose vision of development has earned the trust of the people. The people believe that under PM Modi's leadership, we will succeed in making Delhi the most beautiful capital," he said.

"I extend my best wishes to all the workers of Delhi, as their hard work has borne fruit. Today is a very important day. The promise we made for a Viksit Delhi will be fulfilled. Everything we mentioned in our manifesto, we will accomplish," the BJP MLA added.

Rekha Gupta took the oath as Delhi CM at a swearing-in ceremony at Delhi's Ramilila Maidan on Thursday. Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took the oath.

Gupta is the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalised communities and women.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.The BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the Assembly polls held earlier this month. The Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.