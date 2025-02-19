Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood among 6 likely Delhi Cabinet ministers: Sources Delhi Cabinet ministers: Rekha Gupta, who along with her Cabinet ministers will take oath of office at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, will be the fourth woman chief minister of the capital after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

Delhi Cabinet ministers: BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ashish Sood among six are likely to take oath as cabinet ministers in Delhi on Thursday, said sources. This comes soon after Rekha Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting here this evening.

Notably, Gupta and her Cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at Ramlila Maidan at around 12 pm. She will be the 4th woman to assume the post in Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

Delhi Cabinet ministers

As per the sources, the possible cabinet of the Delhi government will be:

Rekha Gupta (CM)

Parvesh Verma

Ashish Sood

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Pankaj Singh

Kapil Mishra

Ravindra Kumar (Indraaj)

Delhi CM's oath-taking ceremony

The new BJP government led by Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers will be sworn-in during a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. She will also be the fourth BJP chief minister of Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj, and the only woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled state currently.

More than 25,000 security personnel will be deployed in the central, north, and New Delhi areas of the city for the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister. It is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.

In the recent Delhi polls, the BJP secured a decisive mandate by winning 48 seats in the 70-member House, ending the 10-year rule of the Aam Aadmi Party which managed 22 seats. The Congress drew a blank.

