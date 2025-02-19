Parvesh Verma hails party for naming a woman as CM, says 'for BJP, women empowerment is not just slogan' BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi Assembly constituency, has hailed the BJP for naming a woman, Rekha Gupta, as Delhi's next CM.

Parvesh Verma's first reaction: Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X congratulated CM-designate Rekha Gupta as he exuded confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the "double-engine" government will ensure Delhi's progress and establish new "benchmarks of development".

Parvesh Verma lauds BJP

Verma lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for naming a woman as the CM, adding, "For BJP, women empowerment is not just a slogan but it is determined to complete women empowerment in real sense and Delhi getting a woman Chief Minister is a proof of Modi ji's commitment towards the upliftment of women power and women empowerment."

Verma emerged as the giant slayer

Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, was among the frontrunners for the next chief minister of Delhi. He emerged as the giant slayer in the Delhi Assembly elections after he defeated AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fierce contest from the New Delhi seat by a margin of 4,089 votes.

Verma, 47, bagged 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit got 25,999 votes and 4,568 votes.

Parvesh, a two-time MP from West Delhi, mounted a highly spirited campaign in New Delhi even before the official announcement of his candidature by the BJP.

Two months before the poll, Verma ensured that he reached out to the maximum number of voters in a door-to-door campaign, covering thousands of households in his constituency.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, he was elected as MLA from Mehrauli seat. He won the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP candidate from West Delhi seat in 2015. He again contested the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and won by a whopping margin of over 4.78 lakh votes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta: 'Hope she will fulfil all promises'