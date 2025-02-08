Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
  4. Parvesh Verma's first reaction after defeating Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency

Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal in a high-octane battle in the New Delhi Assembly constituency by 4,025 votes. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit stood third.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 13:10 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 13:20 IST
Delhi assembly election results
Image Source : PTI/FILE Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

Paresh Sahib Singh Verma, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from New Delhi Asembly seat, has reacted after his victory over former CM and AAP candidate Arvind Kejriwal. 

In a post on X, Verma hailed Lord Ram using BJP's iconic slogan 'Jai Shri Ram.'  Notably, Verma defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by 4,025 votes in the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal's vote tally stood at 18,097 and Verma had 19,267 votes at the end of the eighth round of counting. The trends showed the BJP was leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats.

Later, while speaking to th media, he said, "This govt which is going to be formed in Delhi will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi."

