Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
  4. Parvesh Verma, BJP's New Delhi candidate, declares assets worth crores in affidavit ahead of Delhi elections

Parvesh Verma, BJP's New Delhi candidate, declares assets worth crores in affidavit ahead of Delhi elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 9:34 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 9:50 IST
Parvesh Verma, Parvesh Verma bjp new delhi candidate, Parvesh Verma declares assets worth crores in
Image Source : PARVESH VERMA (X) BJP leader Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma, who filed nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency on Wednesday (January 15), has declared his net assets. 

Verma, a former BJP MP and a prominent face in this election, holds an MBA degree from the Fore School of Management. He has declared movable assets worth Rs 77.89 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 12.19 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 17.53 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.91 crore.

The BJP leader has listed business and social work as his primary sources of income, while his wife is involved in private service and social work. Verma has shown cash balance of Rs 2.2 lakh. 

He owns three cars-

  1. Toyota Fortuner (Rs 9 lakh)
  2. Toyota Innova (Rs 36 lakh)
  3. XUV (Rs 11.77 lakh)

In terms of precious metals, the BJP leader owns 200 grams of gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh, while his wife has 1.11 kg of gold valued at Rs 45.75 lakh. Additionally, Verma’s two daughters own 300 grams of gold worth Rs 12.35 lakh each and his son has 150 grams of gold valued at Rs 6.17 lakh.

Verma has a defamation case pending against him. It was filed by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia concerning allegations of corruption in Delhi's schools, among other legal matters. Earlier in the day before filing his nomination for the Assembly polls, Parvesh Verma prayed at the Gauri Shankar temple in the national capital and held a roadshow, which was attended by a large crowd.

He was accompanied by his wife and two daughters. BJP's New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj also participated in the roadshow.

Verma will be facing a contest from AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit is also contesting from the constituency.

BJP leaders Ramesh Bidhuri declares assets worth crores ahead of polls

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday declared assets worth several crores of rupees in their affidavits filed for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. According to the affidavits, Bidhuri (61) has disclosed movable assets worth Rs 2.57 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.3 crore.

His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 33.19 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 4.73 crore. Bidhuri, who holds an LLB degree from Uttar Pradesh, has listed business and rental income as his sources of earnings. He has declared a bank balance of Rs 30,000.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kalkaji constituency owns four cars- two Mahindra Scorpio cars valued at Rs 23.4 lakh and Rs 16.9 lakh, a Hyundai Creta worth Rs 18.11 lakh and a Toyota Innova worth Rs 23.5 lakh. Additionally, he has declared 250 grams of gold worth Rs 20 lakh, while his wife owns 200 grams of gold valued at Rs 16.3 lakh and two kg of silver worth Rs 1.86 lakh.

Both Bidhuri and Verma are key figures in the BJP's election campaign and are expected to play a significant role in mobilising voters.

