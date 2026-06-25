‘Papa I am going...’: Delhi woman dies by suicide, blames in-laws in her last video

New Delhi:

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide at her matrimonial residence in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on June 23 (Tuesday) after recording a video where she accused her in-laws of harassment and appealed her parents to take care of her young daughter, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Tina, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws home on Tuesday afternoon. Although no suicide note was recovered from the scene, investigators found a three-minute video clip recorded on the deceased’s mobile phone right before her death.

In the video, she said, “Papa, I am going”, while alleging continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband and the in-laws.

The woman pleaded with her father not to give her one-and-a-half year-old daughter to anyone. "Please take care of Mona. Don't give Mona to anyone. She is your granddaughter. Please keep Mona with you," she said in the video.

She urged her mother to not fight with anyone because of her death and repeatedly apologised to her parents for the troubles she believed she had caused.

"I caused you a lot of trouble, but I won't anymore. I am leaving now. Don't fight with anyone on my behalf. My in-laws are not good people. The fault is mine. Don't remember me now; I will never trouble you again," she added.

Tina rejects allegations

In the video, Tina explicitly denied allegations levelled by her in-laws, stating that she never assaulted her mother-in-law or brother-in-law, and she never ‘practiced black magic’ as alleged. She stated that she simply wanted a small family.

"I never hit my mother-in-law. I never hit my brother-in-law. I never hit anyone. I was the one who was beaten," she said, adding, "I never performed any black magic or witchcraft. All I ever wanted was to have a happy, small family."

Delhi Police initiates investigation

The Delhi Police has confirmed that an official inquiry is underway. According to reports, Tina got married about two and a half years ago. She was living with her husband in Nangloi, Delhi. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) recorded the legal statements of her family members and a case has been registered.

Forensic teams and local crime units have gathered evidence from the scene to verify the allegations detailed in the video recorded by Tina to determine the circumstances leading to her death.

Police said that further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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