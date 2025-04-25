Pahalgam terror attack: Delhi traders observe bandh, raise anti-Pakistan slogans in tribute to victims | VIDEO Markets across the national capital remained shut as traders paid tribute to the victims and showed solidarity with the government's stance against terrorism. Protesters also raised anti-Pakistan slogans, condemning Pakistan for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday spearheaded a "trade bandh" in the national capital, shutting down markets to protest against the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of as many as 26 innocent people in the valley. The bandh, marked by a massive protest march, was a show of solidarity with the victims and an expression of public anger against Pakistan, which is being widely condemned for harbouring terrorism.

Members of the Khan Market Trade Association held a similar march, with candles lit in memory of the deceased. Traders across Delhi downed their shutters in a powerful demonstration of unity. Leading the charge was BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, who took to the streets alongside scores of traders to voice their outrage. The protest march echoed with anti-Pakistan slogans as demonstrators demanded justice for the victims and stricter action against terrorism.

Over 100 market associations participate in the march

More than 100 market associations, including Sadar Bazaar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, and Hauz Qazi, participated in the bandh. Various merchant associations from sectors such as textiles, spices, utensils, and bullion also joined the shutdown. Sadar Bazar, one of Delhi's most prominent markets, usually bustling with activity, wore a deserted look on Friday as even vegetable vendors did not turn up, a member of the traders' association said.

Asia's largest wholesale readymade garment market in Gandhinagar remained completely shut, said a statement issued by the market association. The bandh was called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday. The CTI also held a candle march in Connaught Place to express solidarity with the victims of the attack.

VHP holds protest at Jantar Mantar

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, voicing strong condemnation of the incident. The demonstration saw the presence of VHP's International President Alok Kumar, who blamed the attack as part of a deliberate ploy to destroy tourism in the region and give rise to terrorism.

Speaking at the protest, Alok Kumar said, "The attack in Pahalgam is aimed at wiping out tourism from the region so that terrorism can thrive. It is time we shut down not just the Indus, but all rivers flowing into Pakistan." He also criticised the Congress party, expressing disappointment that it has not distanced itself from Robert Vadra's statement regarding the attack.

VHP workers at the protest raised slogans against Pakistan and vowed a strong response. Kapil Khanna, President of VHP Delhi, stated, "The Hindu community has united. We will not tolerate anymore. Pakistan will be answered. This kind of attack is not possible without local support."

Another LeT terrorist's house demolished

Meanwhile, the house of another LeT terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, has also been demolished in Guree, Bijbehara. As per security agencies, Thokar also played a key role in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Adil Thokar, a resident of Bijbehara, had legally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he is believed to have undergone terror training. He reportedly returned to the region last year and has since been under the radar of intelligence agencies for his suspected involvement in anti-national activities.

ALSO READ: Barricades removed, protests erupt outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi after Pahalgam terror attack

ALSO READ: Houses of two LeT terrorists, named in Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed in blast in Kashmir | VIDEO