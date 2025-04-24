Barricades removed, protests erupt outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi after Pahalgam terror attack The Delhi Police earlier had put in place a three-layered barricade outside the High Commission. People have also gathered near the Pakistan High Commission to protest.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that sent the country into mourning, the Delhi Police had tightened the security outside the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital. However, as of Thursday, all barricades outside the Pakistan High Commission were taken down.

The police stopped them on the way before they could reach the premises. Demonstrators from different parts of Delhi had come to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that left at least 26 dead and many injured.

Members of the Anti-Terror Action forum and the BJP also held a protest near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against the Pahalgam terror attack.