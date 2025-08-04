Opposition slams Centre over chain snatching incident involving Congress MP in Delhi’s high-security zone Congress MP R Sudha was reportedly attacked and had her gold chain snatched during a morning walk near Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi’s high-security Chanakyapuri area. The incident sparked strong criticism from opposition MPs, who questioned the Centre’s handling of law and order in the capital.

New Delhi:

A chain-snatching incident involving Congress Lok Sabha MP R Sudha in Delhi’s high-security Chanakyapuri area on Monday triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, who questioned the state of law and order under the Union Home Ministry’s watch. Sudha, an MP from Tamil Nadu, was reportedly out for a morning walk near Tamil Nadu Bhavan around 6 AM when a motorcycle-borne man snatched her gold chain and tore her clothes before fleeing the spot.

“I shouted, but no one came to help. I later saw a patrol vehicle about 200 metres away, but they didn’t respond. I contacted our party whip, Manickam Tagore, who arranged for the police,” Sudha said, speaking to news agency PTI from within the Parliament complex. “I’ve filed a complaint and written to both the Speaker and the Home Minister.”

Opposition demands accountability

The incident prompted a strong backlash from opposition MPs, who said the episode reflected the broader collapse of law enforcement in the national capital, especially concerning women’s safety. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “An MP’s chain is snatched in broad daylight in Chanakyapuri – one of Delhi’s most secure zones. What does that say about the safety of ordinary citizens?” She added, “Where is the Centre’s accountability? What happened to the double-engine government promise?”

Congress MP Jebi Mather echoed these concerns, saying, “This happened in a zone full of embassies, considered the safest part of Delhi. A woman MP was attacked and her clothes torn — this speaks volumes about women’s safety in the national capital.”

“Even MPs are not safe under the Home Minister’s nose. What happened to ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’? It’s clearly just a slogan,” she said.

'BJP-ruled states like Bihar...'

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari called the incident “a daily reflection of Delhi’s deteriorating law and order under Central rule,” adding that even BJP-ruled states like Bihar were witnessing daily violence.

MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the incident exposed the vulnerability of the capital’s security system. “This isn’t just about a chain. It happened outside Tamil Nadu Bhavan, in Lutyens’ Delhi. If an MP isn’t safe, who is? The Home Minister is busy with electioneering in Bihar instead of focusing on Delhi’s law and order,” she alleged.

Centre defends law and order record

In response, Union Minister S P Singh Baghel defended the government, saying, “The situation is much better now than before.” The Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, is yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident. An investigation is said to be underway.

(With PTI inputs)