Haryana cancels leaves of doctors, instructs hospitals to reserve 25 per cent bed for emergencies The Haryana state government has cancelled the leave of all doctors in private and government hospitals amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, and also asked them to remain on alert. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

The Haryana state government has cancelled the leave of all doctors in private and government hospitals and asked them to remain alert amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The government instructed government and private hospitals to keep 25 per cent beds reserved for emergencies. This decision comes after the operation sindoor.

Read official notice

Operation Sindoor underway

'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan is still underway, while the situation at the border is changing rapidly, the Centre said during the all-party meeting called to brief the political parties about the ongoing conflict with the neighbouring country. The meeting, attended by leaders of major parties, was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during which Congress said they extended "full support" to the government.

As per the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed all the members in today's all-party meeting. He said that since the operation is still going on and it's an evolving situation, we will not be able to share details right now. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the Prime Minister's absence. He also mentioned the media reports that had news of Rafale aircraft being shot down, but nothing was said by the government on it.

India conducted twenty four cruise missile strikes on nine locations on across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in response to last month’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The targeted sites included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal. These areas were identified as key centres of terrorist operations.