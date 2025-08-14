One killed as tree falls on vehicles in Delhi's Kalkaji amid heavy rains | Video Delhi rains: The tree fell on a car and a bike that was standing under it, affecting the movement of vehicles in Kalkaji. The injured person has been taken to a hospital.

New Delhi:

A person lost his life, while one other was injured after a 100-year-old tree fell in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Thursday amid heavy rainfall in the capital.

The tree fell on a car and a bike that was standing under it, affecting the movement of vehicles in the nearby areas. The injured person has been taken to a hospital.

Second such incident reported today

This is the second such incident that has been reported in Delhi on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a tree fell in Sector 9 of RK Puram, blocking a road and affecting traffic movement in the area. However, no person was injured in the incident.

Delhi battered by heavy rains

Delhi on Thursday was battered by heavy rainfall, forcing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an 'orange' alert. The weather department also warned that moderate to heavy rainfall would lash the national capital during the day.

As per the IMD data, Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, Aya Nagar logged 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm. The heavy rains have also brought the temperature down to 23.6 degrees Celsius in the city-state, said the weather department.

Traffic hit, waterlogging reported

The heavy rains affected the traffic movement in parts of the capital. It also led to waterlogging in parts, including Lajpat Nagar, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, GTK Depot in Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, Old GT Road near Ring Road, the carriageway from Ashram towards Moolchand on Mathura Road, and Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also warned the commuters to avoid waterlogged streets. "Due to the recent rains causing waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on Old GT Road is likely to be severely affected. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid taking Old GT Road and are requested to plan accordingly or take alternate routes," it said in an 'X' post.

