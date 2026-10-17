One dead, three injured as truck mows down two motorcycles in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi:

One person was killed and three others were injured after a truck collided with two motorcycles near Crescent Apartment Red Light in Sector 18, Dwarka, Delhi, in the early hours of Saturday. According to Delhi Police, the fatal accident occurred at around 12.45 am on October 17, when the truck hit the two motorcycles carrying four people in total.

The deceased, identified as Gaurav, suffered fatal head injuries and was declared brought dead at Indira Gandhi Hospital. His body has been preserved at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital mortuary, police said.

Three injured shifted to hospitals

According to the police statement, the three injured victims were taken to hospitals by police control room (PCR) vehicles and ambulances. Their medical treatment is underway, with two of them referred to higher medical centres. Hitesh, aged 18, was admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital and later referred to a higher centre for further treatment. Harshit, 20, was also initially taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital before being referred to another medical facility.

The fourth victim, Dhruv, aged 23, was admitted to Max Hospital. However, he was found unfit to give a statement, according to the police. Further details about the condition of the injured were not immediately available.

Truck driver arrested, vehicles seized

Delhi Police arrested the truck driver, identified as Hotam Singh, 41, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, following the collision. The police seized the truck and both motorcycles involved in the accident. A crime team was also called to the spot to photograph and inspect the scene as part of the investigation.

The accident occurred near Crescent Apartment Red Light in Dwarka's Sector 18, an area where the collision prompted an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Eyewitness recounts Delhi bus accident

An eyewitness to the incident in Delhi said a woman was driving the bus when the accident occurred. According to the witness, two to three people were injured, while one person died on the spot. The witness also claimed that a scooty remained trapped underneath the bus. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Case registered, investigation underway

According to Delhi Police, a case has been registered under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and gathering evidence from the scene. Further details about the sequence of events leading to the accident are awaited.

The investigation is continuing, and police may seek statements from the injured once their medical condition permits. The authorities have not shared further details about what led the truck to collide with the two motorcycles.

With inputs from ANI

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