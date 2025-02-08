Omar Abdullah takes dig at INDIA bloc as BJP leads in Delhi elction results: Aur lado aapas mein

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah

As the Delhi election results trickled in on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah couldn’t resist offering his thoughts—served with a healthy dose of sarcasm. With the early trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the lead, Omar posted a cryptic tweet that encapsulated his thoughts perfectly: “Aur lado aapas mein!!!” (Translation: “Keep fighting amongst yourselves!!!”). For good measure, he also shared a meme on X, which simply read, “samapt kar do ek dusere ko” (Translation: "Finish each other off").

This was a pointed jab at the ongoing feud within the opposition INDIA Bloc, where Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been at each other's throats during the campaign. The two parties, once allies in the anti-BJP camp, decided to go solo in the Delhi elections, and the results have, as expected, turned into a spectacle of political one-upmanship. Perhaps Omar, with his unique ability to observe the political theater from a distance, found this rather amusing.

As the vote count unfolded, the early trends told a grim story for AAP, which had hoped to extend its reign in Delhi. The BJP, meanwhile, surged ahead, currently leading on 50 seats out of the 70, while AAP, clinging to 21, seemed to be in danger of losing its long-held grip on power. The Congress, which has struggled to make any meaningful impact in recent years, seemed to have resigned itself to winning a single seat.

Omar’s sarcastic post wasn’t just aimed at the internal squabbles of the opposition, though. It also seemed to take aim at some of AAP’s big names, including Arvind Kejriwal, who was trailing in New Delhi, and Atishi, who was also behind in Kalkaji. Watching these political heavyweights falter likely brought an extra layer of amusement to Omar’s online commentary.

In the end, Omar’s tweet captured the chaos of the day perfectly—an election where alliances are crumbling, star candidates are trailing, and the only thing certain is that politics, as usual, remains a game of survival.