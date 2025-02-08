Okhla, Delhi Election Results Live 2025: AAP's Amanatullah Khan takes lead in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Okhla Election Result Live 2025

Okhla Election Result Live 2025: The vote counting for the Okhla assembly seat began at 8:00 am today. In initial trends AAP's Amanatullah Khan has taken the lead.

Okhla Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Amanatullah Khan (AAP) the incumbent MLA and a two-term representative from the Aam Aadmi Party seeks to retain his stronghold in Okhla. Known for his grassroots outreach, Khan remains dominant figure in the constituency. Against him, the BJP has pitted Manish Chaudhry. The BJP hopes to leverage Chaudhry’s appeal to consolidate votes across diverse sections of the constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Ariba Khan, a sitting councillor from Shaheen Bagh. The contest became interesting as AIMIM gave Shafaur Rehman a ticket. The contest in Okhla is multipolar.

Okhla Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, securing the Okhla constituency with a significant margin of 71,827 votes. Khan garnered 130,367 votes, achieving a vote share of 66.03%. His closest rival, Braham Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received 58,540 votes, accounting for 29.65% of the vote share.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan also won the Okhla constituency for AAP. He received 104,271 votes, claiming a vote share of 62.57%. Braham Singh of BJP once again finished as the runner-up with 39,739 votes, translating to 23.84% of the vote share. Khan defeated Singh with a margin of 64,532 votes.