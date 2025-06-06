Official residence of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta allotted at Civil Lines Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to move into her official residence at 1/8 Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, after over 100 days in office, with renovation work underway.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, over 100 days after assuming office, is set to move into her official residence at 1/8 Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines in North Delhi. According to a senior government official, an allotment letter for the bungalow has been issued, and the Public Works Department (PWD) has already started the repair and renovation work at the property to make it suitable for the CM’s stay.

"We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the Chief Minister will move in. The allotment letter has been issued," the official informed news agency PTI.

Currently, CM Gupta resides with her family in Shalimar Bagh. In addition to the residential allotment, the PWD has also floated a tender for constructing a camp office at the Civil Lines bungalow. The estimated cost for this upgrade is Rs 47 lakh, and the work is expected to be completed within 60 days, the official added.

Sources further revealed that CM Gupta had been initially looking for a residence in Lutyens' Delhi, but since these properties are under the jurisdiction of the Centre, an exchange between the Delhi government and the Centre is required. However, the process has been delayed as no suitable houses are available at the moment.

An insider also clarified that there are four bungalows in Civil Lines, two of which have already been allotted to other ministers. "The remaining two bungalows have been allocated to the CM — one as a residence and the other as a camp office," the source said.

The allocation of an official residence for CM Gupta comes nearly a year after former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, also in Civil Lines, gained attention during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign. The BJP dubbed the bungalow 'Sheesh Mahal', alleging that crores of rupees were spent on its renovation.

As the city gears up for more political action, CM Rekha Gupta’s move to the official residence will mark the beginning of her tenure in a designated government facility.