NSUI leader suspended for luring DU girls to join Diljit Dosanjh concert

New Delhi:

Ramanujan College under Delhi University has suspended a National Students' Union of India (NSUI) office-bearer Anas Khan for luring good-looking university girls to accompany NRI clients to Ahmedabad for a Diljit Dosanjh concert scheduled for November 21. 2026. The college in its suspension letter stated that its Proctorial Committee examined the complaint and Khan's explanation before taking disciplinary action against him. "You are hereby suspended from the college with immediate effect upto February 1, 2027," the letter stated.

The college has barred Khan from taking part in regular and extracurricular activities during the suspension period, however, he was allowed to take part in scheduled university examinations considering that he is a third-year student. Khan was also directed to submit a written undertaking assuring that such misconduct will not be repeated.

Allegations against NSUI's Anas Khan

The controversy erupted after screenshots of WhatsApp conversations circulated on social media showing messages allegedly inviting female students to join Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert. The girls were offered payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to 30,000, including travel arrangements, VIP access or lounge passes. One of the messages mentioned that young members of an NRI investor's group would be travelling to Ahmedabad for the concert. The alleged requirements included being "good-looking", having a presentable appearance and possessing excellent communication skills.

What NSUI said?

Khan was listed as the vice president of NSUI unit of the college in an organisation's appointment letter dated August 28. Meanwhile, NSUI said that the party already suspended Khan during DUSU polls for indiscipline and has no organisational link now.

ABVP demands strict legal action against Anas Khan

The ABVP, however demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation into the allegations and strict legal action, if required. ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said women's safety should not become a subject of political posturing and called for accountability from student organisations. "The purpose of student politics should be to ensure a safe, respectful and fear-free environment for every student, particularly female students, across educational campuses," Sharma said. ABVP also referred to the 2018 sexual harassment allegations against Firoz Khan, the then national president of NSUI and questioned the accountability mechanisms within NSUI.

-With ANI Inputs.

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