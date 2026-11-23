New Delhi:

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Monday in a matter pertaining to an eight-year-old criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, alias Vikas Pandey, over a video titled "BJP IT Cell Part 2". The Saket Court issued the warrant after Rathee failed to appear before it, taking note of the repeated difficulties in securing his presence in the proceedings. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

What is the matter?

In this case, the complainant, Vikas Sankrityayan, alleged that Dhruv Rathee had made false and defamatory allegations against him by releasing a video titled "BJP IT Cell Part II." The complainant filed a defamation complaint against Dhruv Rathee, who lives in Germany. The Saket Court has now issued a non-bailable warrant against Dhruv Rathee in this case.

According to reports, the court previously issued a bailable warrant against Dhruv Rathee in October. The court was informed that upon arriving to serve the notice, his residence was found locked. The court has now scheduled the next hearing in the case for December 3.

The proceedings against Rathee had remained pending amid repeated difficulties in serving summons on him since 2019, with the complainant claiming that his continued absence from India had delayed the case. Rathee resides in Austria. The matter had also reached the Supreme Court in connection with Kejriwal's challenge to the criminal defamation proceedings arising from the retweet.

In February 2024, Kejriwal had told the apex court that he had made a mistake by retweeting the video. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna (later CJI and now retired) and Dipankar Datta had stayed the trial court proceedings against Kejriwal while hearing his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to quash the summons issued against him. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld the summoning order, observing that retweeting allegedly defamatory content could attract prosecution under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court earlier in October issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case. The order was issued by Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain, and the court will hear the matter again on October 31.

-With IANS Inputs.

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