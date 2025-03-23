No stampede at New Delhi Station: Railways, Police after heavy rush reported | Video The Ministry of Railways and Delhi Police clarified that there was no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station despite heavy passenger rush caused by delays in multiple trains.

The Ministry of Railways on Saturday clarified that there was no stampede or stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station despite a heavy passenger rush due to delayed train departures. A large number of passengers had gathered at platforms 12 and 13 following delays in several trains, including the Shiv Ganga Express, Swatantrata Senani Express, Jammu Rajdhani Express, Lucknow Mail, and Magadh Express. The cumulative effect of the delays led to crowding, prompting swift crowd control measures.

Delhi Police also confirmed that no injuries were reported. “There was an extra rush at the New Delhi Railway Station due to a delay of a few trains. Now, a few trains have left, and the situation is under control,” a police statement said.

Railway officials said crowd management protocols were in place, including the use of holding areas for unreserved passengers to ease congestion.

(With ANI inputs)