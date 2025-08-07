No 'phansi ghar' at Delhi Assembly, says Speaker Vijender Gupta; Privileges Committee to summon Kejriwal The BJP demanded an apology from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for "misleading" the House on "phansi ghar", while AAP MLAs questioned the Speaker for raising the issue at a time when the national capital was grappling with several pressing problems.

New Delhi:

In a sharp rebuttal to claims about the existence of a British-era "phansi ghar" (execution chamber) within the Delhi Assembly premises, newly appointed Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday clarified that no such structure ever existed. He announced that the matter would be forwarded to the Privileges Committee for a detailed inquiry that will summon former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others associated with the issue.

Speaker Gupta calls it a 'tiffin room'

Gupta stated in the House that the so-called "phansi ghar", inaugurated in 2022 by Kejriwal as an execution room, was in fact a "tiffin room" according to official records. He emphasised the need for accountability, suggesting that the misleading representation of the Assembly's historical architecture was a serious matter that warranted a thorough probe.

1912 map refutes execution claims

Displaying a 1912 map of the assembly complex, the Speaker had said on Wednesday that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions. Giving directions on the matter on Thursday, Gupta said he has referred the matter for inquiry to the Privileges Committee. "The committee will summon former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, the then Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel," he said.

Speaker slams 'falsehood' over history

He reiterated his allegation that "falsehood" was spread in the name of Phansi Ghar and history was distorted. "The plaque bearing Kejriwal's name outside Phansi Ghar will be removed. The 1912 map depicting it as tiffin room will also be displayed," he said in the House.

It is to be noted here that the Delhi Assembly building, located on Old Secretariat Road, was built in 1912 for the Imperial Legislative Council when Delhi became the capital. After various administrative uses post-independence, it became the seat of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1993. It remains a symbol of Delhi's legislative governance.

(With PTI inputs)

