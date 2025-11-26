No more work from home for Delhites as government revokes GRAP-3 curbs citing improvement in air quality The CAQM has lifted GRAP Stage III restrictions in Delhi NCR following an improvement in air quality, though Stage I and Stage II measures will continue with stricter enforcement. Construction sites earlier closed for violations will stay shut until they receive specific clearance.

New Delhi:

The 50 per cent work from home mandate for private and government offices in Delhi ended on Wednesday as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted the GRAP-3 restrictions in the national capital and the NCR region, citing an improvement in the air quality after days of choking air pollution.

The announcement was made by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Work from home for offices, hybrid mode of schools lifted in Delhi

"The GRAP-3 restrictions in Delhi have now been lifted, and GRAP-2 is in effect in the capital. Under this, the 50% Work From Home arrangement in offices has been discontinued, and the hybrid mode currently running in schools has also been shut down," he wrote in a post on X.

Delhi’s twenty four hour average air quality index stood at 327, and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicate that the air will remain in the very poor category.

GRAP-2 and 3 remain in force

However, the CAQM said that actions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the modified GRAP, notified on November 21, will continue and be closely monitored across the National Capital Region to ensure pollution levels do not deteriorate again.

According to the CAQM order, the Sub Committee on the GRAP reviewed the air quality situation and noted the recent improvement, which led to the withdrawal of the November 11 directions that had triggered Stage 3 measures.

Stage 3 restrictions include a ban on non essential construction and demolition activities along with stone crushing and mining work. Certain categories of vehicles are also restricted. BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four wheelers are barred in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Stage 3 also prohibits older diesel goods vehicles in Delhi. Schools up to Class 5 shift to a hybrid mode, and offices in Delhi NCR are permitted to operate with fifty per cent staff.

The CAQM said that construction and demolition sites closed for violations will not be allowed to resume operations unless specifically permitted by the commission. It directed all implementing agencies to maintain strict vigilance and intensify actions under Stage 1 and Stage 2.

During winter, Delhi NCR enforces graded restrictions under the GRAP, which classifies air quality into four stages: Stage 1 Poor AQI 201 to 300, Stage 2 Very Poor AQI 301 to 400, Stage 3 Severe AQI 401 to 450 and Stage 4 Severe Plus AQI above 450.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions combined with vehicle emissions, paddy straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources cause hazardous air quality levels in Delhi NCR during the winter months.

