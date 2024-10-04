Friday, October 04, 2024
     
  4. Nima Hospital shooting: Juvenile apprehended, his social media post 'Kar diya 2024 mein murder' recovered

Nima Hospital shooting: Juvenile apprehended, his social media post 'Kar diya 2024 mein murder' recovered

Of the two accused, one had got his toe bandaged by the compounder, before the shooting. Abid, an employee at the nursing home, said Akhtar had been working there for the past two years.

Updated on: October 04, 2024 8:16 IST
Deceased Dr Javed Akhtar
Image Source : ANI Deceased Dr Javed Akhtar

Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended one juvenile in connection with the murder of Dr Javed Akhtar, who was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Thursday. According to police, the 16-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to the crime. The main accused after allegedly committing the crime uploaded a post on a social media platform with his photograph and a caption: "Kar diya 2024 mein murder" (Finally committed murder in 2024).

The apprehended juvenile is the one who allegedly opened fire at the doctor. His act was also captured in a CCTV camera installed in the nursing home, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) S K Jain said. 

According to police, efforts are being made to apprehend the co-accused. The apprehended juvenile allegedly obtained the pistol from a person in Jafrabad, and a team has been dispatched there for further investigation, the Crime Branch said. The apprehended juvenile, along with another teen, came for first-aid treatment around 1 am to the three-bedded Nima Hospital located in a narrow lane of Khadda Colony of the area, and allegedly shot dead Dr Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), they said.

Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil, the nursing staff who were on night duty, heard the gunshot. Parveen rushed inside the cabin and found Akhtar sitting still in a pool of blood.

According to another police officer, Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head inside the nursing home. He is survived by his wife, who is also a Unani practitioner, and two children. The family resided in Shaheen Bagh.

