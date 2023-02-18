Nikki Yadav married accused Sahil Gehlot in 2020, say police | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Picture from Nikki Yadav- Sahil Gehlot arya samaj marriage

Nikki Yadav murder: In a shocking revelation, new images that surfaced on Saturday suggest that Nikki Yadav, the 23-year-old Delhi woman who was strangled to death by her boyfriend with a charging cable and stuffed in a fridge, had married the accused in 2020.

Sources said Sahil, a pharma graduate, and Nikki, got married on October 1, 2020 at the Arya Samaj temple in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. However, Sahil's family was reportedly unhappy with the marriage and wanted her gone.

"During police interrogation, Sahil disclosed that Nikki had been asking him not to marry another girl because both had already solemnised their marriage in 2020 and were actually husband and wife and not live-in partners," Special CP Ravinder Yadav said.

He also told police that Nikki was repeatedly objecting to his impending marriage, fixed by his family on February 10. Fed up with her repeated objections, Sahil planned to kill Nikki and executed the murder along with his accomplices- family members and acquaintances, on February 10 on the day of his second marriage," Special CP Ravinder Yadav said.

Nikki's family, however, denied any kind of information on the marriage. "No one in the family knew anything about Nikki & Sahil’s marriage. We don’t believe it. All those who’re involved in the murder must get maximum punishment," Sunil Yadav, Nikki Yadav’s father said.