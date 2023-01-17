Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/SCREENGRAB Caught on Cam: Man shot, robbed of Rs 5 lakh by bike-borne men in Delhi

Delhi robbery incident : A 42-year-old man was shot and looted of Rs 5 lakh on Monday by unidentified assailants in Roop Nagar area of North Delhi.

The police said that they had received a call at around 6 am regarding an alleged robbery and weapon injury near Ration Godow Shakti Nagar. Kalra was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently stable, confirmed the police.

According to police, the victim Hunny Kumar Kalra had been hit by a bullet in his right leg while he was taking home Rs 5 lakh as a payment from his employer.

Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, works at a plastic granules trader shop in Kirti Nagar and was getting the payment on his bike from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to the Shalimar Bagh area.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 392/394/397/34 IPC read with 25/27 and the police are investigating the matter further.

ALSO READ | Punjab: Unidentified miscreants loot Rs 40,000 from medical shop owner at gunpoint | WATCH

ALSO READ | Delhi: Three arrested for killing woman financier, burying body in Nangloi graveyard