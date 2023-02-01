Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
After two failed attempts, now Delhi Mayor Election on February 6

MCD Mayor Election: The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the deputy chief minister and the chief minister for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD, and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held," his office said.

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). After two failed attempts, now Delhi Mayor Election on February 6.

MCD Mayor Election: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved convening of a MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House session to elect the mayor on February 6 (Monday), Raj Niwas officials said. The date had been proposed by the Delhi government, an official added on Wednesday (February 1).

The MCD had proposed February 10 (Friday) to convene a session of the House to elect the mayor, sources said on Monday (January 30). The Kejriwal government had suggested three dates- February 3, 4 and 6.

The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors. Shelly Oberoi, the AAP's candidate for mayor, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to demand the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said.

(With agencies inputs)

