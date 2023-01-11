Delhi govt hikes auto-taxi fares. Check rates HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Auto

With the new notifications in place, hiring an auto and a taxi will be expensive in the national capital. The Delhi government on Wednesday hiked rates of auto-taxi fare and according to the new rates, auto meter will now be down from Rs 30 instead of Rs 25 and after that, the fare per km will be Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.5.

"Rs 30 for the first fall of 1.5 km (upon downing the meter) and thereafter ₹ 11 per km for every additional kilometre," the notification said.

Night charges (between 11 pm to 5 am) will be 25 per cent of the fare, waiting charges (Rs 0.75 paisa per minute for every minute stuck in traffic or moving extremely slow). 'Extremely slow' has been defined as less than one km covered in 10 minutes. The luggage charge will be ₹ 10 per piece for large pieces.

For non-AC taxis, passengers will now have to pay Rs 17 per kilometer after a minimum fare of Rs 40. Earlier, the rates were Rs 14 per kilometer. While the AC taxi fare has been increased from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km. The luggage charge for taxis will be ₹ 15 per piece and waiting charges will be one rupee per minute.

The notification said the revised fare is chargeable by operators of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.