Delhi: AAP MLA shows wads of cash in Assembly, claims hospital staff tried to bribe him

AAP vs BJP: Ruling AAP MLA Mahender Goyal created a flutter in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, showing wads of cash inside the House and claiming a private contractor at a city government hospital tried to bribe him.

Complaining about irregularities in the hiring of temporary staff at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, Goyal claimed there was a threat to his life from "powerful" people trying to silence him.

The MLA further said he was not deterred by the threats and demanded action against the private contractor. "I need protection. My life is in danger," the Rithala MLA told the House.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the matter was serious and referred it to the petitions committee of the House.